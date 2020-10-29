U.S. Border Patrol

Former S.D. Border Patrol Union President Facing Fraud Charges

The former president of the local union is accused of stealing money, electronics and office supplies from the union

Border Patrol logo generic

The former president of the union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents is facing fraud charges for allegedly defrauding the union of more than $6,000.

James Harlan, former president of the United Border Patrol Council Local 1613, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and another count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege Harlan received duplicate reimbursements for office supplies and electronics, including reimbursements for items he bought and returned. Those reimbursements totaled more than $3,600, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

Local

nbc 7 Oct 28

Watch NBC 7’s Live Election Day Coverage on NBC7.com, Roku or Apple TV

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Approaching 56,000 Cases, Testing 11,000+ Daily

Reimbursements for items that Harlan had allegedly already returned totaled more than $260, the complaint said.

Harlan is also accused of keeping union property, more than $2,800 worth, after he left the union despite repeated attempts by the union to get him to return it or pay for it, according to the complaint.

Alleged stolen property included a laptop, monitors, phone systems, printers, an external hard drive, a computer speaker system, a label maker, a Blu-Ray disc player and a headset.

Harlan was union president from 2013 to 2014. He also served the union as health and safety director from 2011 to 2012, and third vice president from 2009 to 2010. The alleged fraud occurred between 2010 and 2015, according to the complaint.

This article tagged under:

U.S. Border Patrol
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us