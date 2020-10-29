Former S.D. Border Patrol Union President Facing Fraud Charges

The former president of the union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents is facing fraud charges for allegedly defrauding the union of more than $6,000.

James Harlan, former president of the United Border Patrol Council Local 1613, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and another count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege Harlan received duplicate reimbursements for office supplies and electronics, including reimbursements for items he bought and returned. Those reimbursements totaled more than $3,600, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

Reimbursements for items that Harlan had allegedly already returned totaled more than $260, the complaint said.

Harlan is also accused of keeping union property, more than $2,800 worth, after he left the union despite repeated attempts by the union to get him to return it or pay for it, according to the complaint.

Alleged stolen property included a laptop, monitors, phone systems, printers, an external hard drive, a computer speaker system, a label maker, a Blu-Ray disc player and a headset.

Harlan was union president from 2013 to 2014. He also served the union as health and safety director from 2011 to 2012, and third vice president from 2009 to 2010. The alleged fraud occurred between 2010 and 2015, according to the complaint.