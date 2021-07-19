Flames Tear Through San Carlos Home

A fire was sparked Monday afternoon in a home in a quiet residential neighborhood in the eastern section of the city of San Diego.

The flames tore through the house in the 1400 block of Boulder Lake Avenue in the San Carlos neighborhood, which is near Del Cerro and Tierrasanta. The home is close to Pershing Middle School and the Sierra School of San Diego.

The fire started around 2:20 p.m. in the single-family home, San Diego Fire-Rescue battalion chief David Picone said, adding that more than 20 firefighters were sent out to the scene. He said that there was heavy damage by the fire, which will displace the residents.

Heartland Fire also responded to the blaze, Picone said.

Picone said that nobody was injured by the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of fire.