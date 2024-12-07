Flames tear through home in San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood

A home in an upscale neighborhood of San Diego on Friday was badly damaged by fire, which sent smoke billowing in a cloud that could be seen for miles.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was called out during the afternoon to Mission Hills, where crews were able to knock down the flames at the home on Hermosa Way. Dozens of firefighters were called in to battle the fire, which damaged both the interior of the home as well as a portion of its roof.

One person was taken to the hospital. No information has been released regarding their condition.

The fire reminded some in the neighborhood of a house fire just a few blocks away on Fort Stockton Drive in 2017. Two women, a mother and daughter, died in that conflagration.