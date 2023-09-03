San Diego Unified School District

Fish tacos to Eggo waffles: San Diego Unified announces second year of free lunch program

Take a look at SDUSD's menu of free breakfast and lunch this year

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

A cafeteria lunch at a middle school in Poway.
NBC 7

The San Diego Unified School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students for the second straight year under the statewide Universal Meals Program.

While the program offers free meals for all students, some households are asked to complete a meal application. Both meal applications and alternate income forms are used to qualify for funding for district schools including LCFF, Title I rankings, rebates and other grant monies, according to the district's Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Take a gander at the menu here, which lists foods like baja fish tacos, veggie burgers and sunbutter and jelly sandwiches, just to name a few.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In addition, qualifying families may be eligible for discounted AP testing and discounted internet service.

Schools that will be requesting meal applications include:

-- De Portola Middle School;

Local

North County 4 hours ago

Carmel Mountain Ranch USPS employee accused of stabbing supervisor in the head

Crime and Courts 6 hours ago

Arrest warrants issued for former El Cajon councilmember and his wife after failing to report to jail

-- Point Loma High School;

-- Pershing Middle School;

-- Scripps Ranch High School;

-- T. Marshall Middle School;

-- Patrick Henry High School;

-- La Jolla High School;

-- Muirlands Middle School;

-- Standley Middle School.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Unified School DistrictschoolsSDUSD
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us