Fish tacos to Eggo waffles: San Diego Unified announces second year of free lunch program

The San Diego Unified School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students for the second straight year under the statewide Universal Meals Program.

While the program offers free meals for all students, some households are asked to complete a meal application. Both meal applications and alternate income forms are used to qualify for funding for district schools including LCFF, Title I rankings, rebates and other grant monies, according to the district's Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Take a gander at the menu here, which lists foods like baja fish tacos, veggie burgers and sunbutter and jelly sandwiches, just to name a few.

Here's a preview of our lunch menus. Students can eat breakfast & lunch for free with us daily!! #healthyfoodsuccessfulstudents #BetterSD pic.twitter.com/FzgWWuCOYx — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) August 23, 2023

In addition, qualifying families may be eligible for discounted AP testing and discounted internet service.

Schools that will be requesting meal applications include:

-- De Portola Middle School;

-- Point Loma High School;

-- Pershing Middle School;

-- Scripps Ranch High School;

-- T. Marshall Middle School;

-- Patrick Henry High School;

-- La Jolla High School;

-- Muirlands Middle School;

-- Standley Middle School.