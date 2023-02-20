Borrego Springs

Fire Destroys Six Trailers in Borrego Springs

By City News Service

Cal Fire

Six recreational vehicle trailers sustained heavy damage Monday in a two-alarm fire on private property, authorities said.

Crews from Cal Fire San Diego responded to the 5300 block of Split Mountain Road, near state Route 78, at 4:40 p.m. Monday, a spokesman said.

Firefighters knocked the blaze down just before 5:30 p.m., according to Captain Brent Pascua.

Pascua said there were no injuries, and that a Cal Fire crew would remain on the scene Monday evening. It was unclear what started the fire or the amount of monetary damage.

