Fire Destroys Six Trailers in Borrego Springs

Six recreational vehicle trailers sustained heavy damage Monday in a two-alarm fire on private property, authorities said.
Crews from Cal Fire San Diego responded to the 5300 block of Split Mountain Road, near state Route 78, at 4:40 p.m. Monday, a spokesman said.
Firefighters knocked the blaze down just before 5:30 p.m., according to Captain Brent Pascua.
Pascua said there were no injuries, and that a Cal Fire crew would remain on the scene Monday evening. It was unclear what started the fire or the amount of monetary damage.
