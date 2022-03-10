WATCH: Pallets Burn at Imperial Beach Walmart, Fire Threatens Vegetation

Pallets behind a Walmart in Imperial Beach caught fire Thursday afternoon causing a large fire that began spreading to vegetation.

The fire started at about 10:50 a.m. at the Walmart just off Interstate 5 and Palm Avenue.

Several crews responded to the scene, where a pile of pallets was sending up heavy flames. The fire was starting to burn vegetation behind the Walmart, but crews doused flames before they could spread, footage from SkyRanger 7 shows.

By about 11:30 a.m., the fire was nearly out and the pile of pallets was covered in white fire retardant.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or if there was any damage or injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.