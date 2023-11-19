Fill up now for Thanksgiving: Average San Diego gas price hits lowest since Aug. 7

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 49th time in 50 days, decreasing 2.4 cents to $5.135, its lowest amount since Aug. 7.

Since the AAA is projecting 55.4 million travelers are expected to travel by land or sky this Thanksgiving season, it might be prime time to fill up those gas tanks in San Diego County.

Travelers can expect a busy airport over Thanksgiving break. NBC 7's Dana Williams shares tips for those traveling this holiday season.

The average price has dropped $1.114 over the past 50 days, including 1.8 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 44 consecutive days, rose two-tenths of a cent Monday, the resumed decreasing Tuesday.

The average price is 8.8 cents less than one week ago, 58.1 cents lower than one month ago and 24.8 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.30 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 51st consecutive day, falling 1.3 cents to $3.32. It has dropped 51.5 cents over the past 51 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Friday. It is 5.6 cents less than one week ago, 25.5 cents lower than one month ago and 38.7 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.696 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.