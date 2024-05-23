Fees waived for first 100 pet adoptions at San Diego Humane Society locations through Sunday

The 7th annual #Gloria100 adoption promotion is happening at all San Diego Humane Society locations until Sunday.

From Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26 adoption fees will be waived for the first 100 pet adoptions. After the first 100 pet adoptions are reached, all pets will be $25 and $10 for small birds, mice, rats and hamsters. Red-eared sliders will be $5.

The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

The San Diego Humane Society currently has 1,774 animals in care. The shelter said it is setting a record with an average of 689 fos in care each day in May and its currently at 157% capacity.

To view animals available for adoption, click here.