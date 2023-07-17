Fatal Fallbrook crash blocks lanes on southbound I-15

A fatal crash at one point closed down all lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 15 just north of State Route 76 around 9:52 p.m. Monday, according to Caltrans San Diego.

As of 10:52 p.m., the left lane has reopened, but the right lanes remain closed.

North County Fire Protection District responded to the incident and urged drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes, the agency wrote on Twitter.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a traffic collision in the area of SB 15 Freeway north of State Route 76 in Fallbrook. The entire SB 15 Freeway is currently blocked. Expect delays. #FreewayIC pic.twitter.com/j1LNoHyYF9 — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 18, 2023