Fatal crash on southbound I-15 causes major traffic near Escondido

A fatal pursuit crash caused major traffic delays early Tuesday on southbound Interstate 15 near Escondido.

A person reportedly stole a car in Hemet when the California Highway Patrol spotted them in Murrieta and attempted to stop the vehicle. The person then drove away initiating a pursuit, the San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Lewis told NBC 7.

The pursuit made its way into San Diego County around 1 a.m. when the getaway driver then crashed. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Lewis said.

The crash caused several lanes to close just south of Deer Springs Road before the morning rush hour causing major delays.

SB I-15 south of Deer Springs Rd, right lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 16, 2024

No other information was available.

