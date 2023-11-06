Exhibit at San Diego Automotive Museum honors legendary San Diego Highwayman

The San Diego Automotive Museum has a new exhibit now open that honors the San Diego Highwayman, who for decades rescued stranded motorists on San Diego highways.

An exhibit entitled The San Diego Highwayman opened on Oct. 30, showcasing Tom Weller's car "Beulah" which Weller used to assist stranded motorists.

Weller was dubbed the “San Diego Highwayman” by the late great journalist Charles Kuralt. Weller said he helped thousands of people along San Diego roadways who ran out of gas, got a flat tire, or broke down. He said he never asked for anything in return.

“I miss it desperately,” sighed Weller when NBC 7 interviewed him back in 2020. “I think my record was 12 individuals with situations in a day and I was ecstatic after that.”

The exhibit is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more details, here.