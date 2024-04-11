Encinitas skateboarder targets Paris Olympics

San Diego's coastal north county is unofficially known as the skateboarding capital of the world, but Bryce Wettstein is one of the few originals looking to earn a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She was born and raised in Encinitas where she still lives with her parents and younger sister.

Wettstein was named to Team USA's inaugural skateboarding team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she competed in the park style competition and finished in 6th place as the top placing American.

The 20-year-old junior college student now travels the world in international competitions while maintaining her studies at home.

The balancing act is something Wettstein embraces while also choosing to pursue her love of poetry and music.

Here are 5 things to know about Bryce Wettstein: