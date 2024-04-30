Emergency housing program for San Diego County flood victims extended by 6 weeks

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to add six more weeks and $9 million more to the Emergency Temporary Lodging Program, which provided hotel rooms and food for almost 900 families displaced by San Diego's historic Jan. 22 storm.

The program was scheduled to end on May 11, but will now end on June 21, according to the County of San Diego Communications Office.

During the same day, the Board also voted to give $4.6 million in funding to the San Diego Housing Commission, the National City Housing Authority, and the City of Oceanside Housing Authority with hopes of further helping those displaced residents transition to permanent housing and out of the Emergency Temporary Lodging Program.

The program began on Feb. 12 and was created to provide emergency lodging for flood victims until Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance funds could be made available or until San Diego's housing authorities could find longer-term housing for flood victims, according to the county.