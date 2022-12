A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County at 4:12 a.m. Saturday.

No word on whether there were injuries or damage.

The USGS tweeted it was a "notable quake."

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 16km N of Borrego Springs, CA https://t.co/xKZxPyZ49s — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 31, 2022

The National Weather Service in San Diego tweeted it felt a quick jolt too:

We felt a quick jolt from this earthquake here in Rancho Bernardo! #cawx https://t.co/96cD3r3lFq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 31, 2022

Others around San Diego felt it too, including in Santee.