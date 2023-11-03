Eagles' Joe Walsh bringing military benefit concert to Chula Vista

Famed Eagles' guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joe Walsh is taking his VetsAid benefit concert, which fundraises money for military charities, to Chula Vista this month.

The Nov. 12 show at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre will feature a lineup of Jeff Lynne's ELO, The War On Drugs, The Flaming Lips, Lucius and special guest Stephen Stills.

Tickets are on sale now here.

“VetsAid is back for 2023 and we’re taking it outside in beautiful San Diego to support California’s veteran population.” Walsh wrote on his website.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

VetsAid puts on a concert each year in a different American city with a large veteran and military population, according to Walsh's website.

This year, VetsAid will be disbursing grants exclusively to organizations based in Southern California or with operations on the ground in Southern California.

For more information, click here.