E. Coli Discovery Triggers Boil Water Order for Some East County Residents

Customers of Butterfield Ranch's water system are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Residents of East County have been ordered to boil their water after traces of E. coli were found within the Butterfield Ranch water system, it was announced Saturday.

Butterfield Ranch’s drinking water tested positive for the bacteria, meaning it potentially has been contaminated with animal or human waste, the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Symptoms of an E. coli infection include nausea, diarrhea, cramps, headaches, vomiting and sometimes even a fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county said the water system services more than 300 connections that include manufactured homes, RV spaces and a few other spaces.

Those in impacted areas are advised to boil their water until further notice. County officials have not given an estimate of when the boil water order could be lifted.

