San Diego

Drugs Seized, 2 Arrested After DEA Raids Clairemont Home

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Several agents in black could be seen in the home's backyard. In the roadway in front of the home was a hazardous materials truck

Two people were arrested and drugs were seized after agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration raided a home in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday.

DEA agents served a search warrant at about 6:30 a.m. at the home in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday. Inside, they found methamphetamine and fentanyl, DEA spokesperson Kameron Korte said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Teachers, First Responders, Farm Workers Can Be Vaccinated Starting Saturday

Texas 1 min ago

Dogs Arrive in California After Record-Breaking Texas Storm

Two people were detained, Kote said. It was not immediately clear what charges they could be facing.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Agents remained on scene for hours collecting evidence at the home. Several agents in black could be seen in the home's backyard. In the roadway in front of the home was a hazardous materials truck.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoDrug Enforcement AdministrationDEADrug BustDEA Raid
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us