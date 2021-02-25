Drugs Seized, 2 Arrested After DEA Raids Clairemont Home

Several agents in black could be seen in the home's backyard. In the roadway in front of the home was a hazardous materials truck

Two people were arrested and drugs were seized after agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration raided a home in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday.

DEA agents served a search warrant at about 6:30 a.m. at the home in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday. Inside, they found methamphetamine and fentanyl, DEA spokesperson Kameron Korte said.

Two people were detained, Kote said. It was not immediately clear what charges they could be facing.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Agents remained on scene for hours collecting evidence at the home. Several agents in black could be seen in the home's backyard. In the roadway in front of the home was a hazardous materials truck.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.