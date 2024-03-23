How to stay safe on slick roads ahead of more rain in San Diego, according to CHP

With many people enjoying spring break in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said its expecting even busier roads this weekend.

The CHP recommends driving carefully, keeping your headlights on and avoiding driving through flooded areas.

If you see a CHP officer on the side of the roadway, make sure to slow down.

The agency says the number of people who call the CHP doubles when it rains because drivers are going too fast.

“We tell people that when it’s raining, 65 is not the ideal speed for driving in the rain. Sixty five is for a perfect San Diego day, which is 95% of the time," Officer Salvador Castro with CHP said. "We want people to know that when it’s raining, reduce your speed as much as possible. Try to drive in the middle lanes. That way it avoids any puddling on the left or the right."

Castro said that thanks to a state grant, the CHP has more officers out on the roads. He said if you experience any kind of emergency to try to get off the highway and call for assistance.