Cause of Death Released for Driver Whose SUV Landed on Roof of Bonita Home: Medical Examiner

A driver who died after his SUV crashed into multiple Bonita homes and came to a rest on the roof of another suffered from a heart condition when he lost control of his vehicle, the medical examiner's office said.

Howard Jones was pronounced dead at the crash site on Corral Canyon Road last Tuesday. His vehicle could be seen balancing on the edge of a roof, which was perpendicular to the road, as rescue crews worked to safely remove it.

CHP said the driver was traveling northbound when his vehicle veered off the roadway, went over an embankment and crashed into "multiple residences on the southbound side of the roadway."

While the driver's death was attributed to a blood clot, contributing factors included blunt force injuries to the head, the medical examiner's report said.