Driver severely injured in head-on collision in Mountain View; DUI suspected

By City News Service

A 32-year-old man was severely injured after an alcohol-induced head-on collision with another vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and Dominion Street in the Mountain View neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 22-year-old man was driving a 2011 BMW 328 headed west on Logan when a 2010 Dodge Challenger heading east attempted to make a left turn onto Dominion and struck the BMW head-on, police said.

The driver of the BMW was not injured, but the driver of the Challenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for a fractured femur, police reported.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the accident.

