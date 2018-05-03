May the EDM Be With You

We’ll avoid the movie spoilers and simply say “May the 4th” be with you going into an intense four-day weekend event with the West Coast Weekender -- San Diego’s house and drum & bass conference and music festival.

The festival celebrates it’s third edition from May 3-7 with panels including Ableton classes for all interested in learning to make music, discussion panels about technology, and industry insider knowledge with guest speakers -- plus yoga and dance classes.

Panels plus day and nighttime parties will be hosted at the Lafayette Hotel as well as night parties at the World Beat Center with a showcase of artists featuring the likes of Cassy, Bamboozle (Eli from Soul Clap), Doc Martin, King Britt, Dara, Fred Everything, Hector Romero, Oscar P, MC Ridda, David Harness and many more. Very limited amounts of tickets are still available here.

If you’re seeking to kick off Cinco de Mayo weekend in the Gaslamp, house-music legend Richard Vission takes over Hard Rock Hotel on May 4 with Revive619 for a night of "Wet & Wild" adventures.

For the recovery morning on May 5, DEL (Philly), Bruno Browning (Las Vegas) and Agrotrip (Tijuana) join me at Pardon My French Bar & Kitchen for "French Kiss," a house-music brunch experience in Hillcrest featuring a special rosé and cheese menu plus other delicious goodies, like my favorite blended peach drinks.

For those that prefer a more intimate setting and specialty drinks, Digital Cocoon welcomes Memo Rex to Kava Lounge on May 11 as he makes his way back to San Diego after his set at the Desert Hearts Festival celebration, where he delivered a fabulous Saturday morning set featuring mostly all his own productions and collaborations. Plenty of Digital Cocoon art to keep your eyes entertained will be on site for the fundraising of the Cocoon’s future camp productions.

A couple days later on May 13, the rooftop at Spin gets wild with house music’s Doorly. A San Diego favorite will surely be a full house as the House 2 Our Selves crew produce another daytime-to-nighttime soiree.

Switching it up for a different downtown experience, the PB&J Presents crew heads down to El Dorado on May 17 with a special "Plants & Techno" party. Keeping it fresh, they’ve booked a special surprise guest that you’ll have to show up to experience -- though it's always a fun party -- just show up and have a good time.

For those that care for some pure, unadulterated techno, on May 18, Brian Sanhaji takes over the WareHouse in Tijuana. Coming in strong from Germany with a stunning progression, hallmark sound and promising future, Sanhaji’s production and performance is one to not be missed. Just make sure to enjoy some tacos before and after the late night party if you head on down.

If you’d rather dress up in style and groove out to some house music with a beautiful rooftop view, I’ll be playing beats all night with the homie Brandon Noel from Rezident Music Group.

For some classic house-music action, Mindfruit presents Casa Ocaso, a follow up to their last pop-up event in Mission Bay -- this time hosting at a new location to be announced for May 20. Joining in on the fun is the legendary Roy Davis Jr. from Chicago. With releases on top labels like Defected and Strictly Rhythm, you're guaranteed to be non-stop dancing.

Closing out the month on May 25, one of the hottest names of the tech-house world, with continuous big hits on Toolroom Records, Weiss stops in at Bang Bang for a very intimate set if you missed him at CRSSD, while I drop an extended set on May 26 at AC Lounge.

The sun will be shining upon us this May, so make sure to get out and enjoy our beautiful city with your friends and loved ones, preferably enjoying some of the best events around in Southern California -- cheers!

