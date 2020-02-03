Poll Workers Needed for March 3 Election

With the upcoming March 3 Presidential Primary Election, San Diego County put out a call for paid poll workers, especially those who are bilingual in any of the six listed languages.

To become a poll worker, you must be a U.S citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States.

Poll workers must have transportation to their assigned polling location, access to the internet for an online training and attend a two-hour class in person, the county said.

Poll workers will receive $100 to $175 depending on the assignment and those who are bilingual will receive an additional $15 if assigned to language assistance.

The Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic and Korean, the county said.

Prospective poll workers can apply online, call (858) 565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.