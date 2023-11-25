Despite inflation, Christmas tree shoppers are eager to deck the halls

Thanksgiving is behind us. The turkey leftovers have been eaten and the stuffing recipe is put away for next year. Now, for those who celebrate Christmas, it is time for icicle lights, wreaths, reindeer and, of course, Christmas trees.

“I think my wife was already waiting for it,” Ben Luts said, as a noble fir sat proudly on top of his SUV. “She was just holding back and now we got it, so we can start off the holiday season.”

Luts joined dozens of other families at Valley View Christmas Trees on Saturday. The company has been coming to San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood for more than 30 years. This year, the lot is located behind Pep Boys off of Genesee Avenue near Derrick Drive.

“It’s hard labor,” Robert Mellon, the lot’s manager, said. “We’re here for 40 days straight. We’re open from nine to nine starting the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve.”

In 2022, Mellon told NBC 7 they sold around 1,700 trees and this year is on track to be similar.

“Our prices are starting at $80 for a six to seven [ft.] and going all of the way up to $200 and so for a larger tree,” Mellon said.

He added that prices are slightly higher this year compared to last because of, in part, increased transportation costs to get the fresh-cut trees delivered from Oregon.

“Most of these trees have been cut within the last six days,” Mellon mentioned.

However, he said their price range is still similar to what it was pre-pandemic and, regardless, some customers told NBC 7 that the cost isn’t what is most important to them.

“The festive spirit is priceless, I would say, to us,” Sarah Allard, who was shopping with her family, said.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, the average price for a real tree was $78 and an artificial tree was $104 in 2022. This year, it said there is concern among 78% of customers surveyed when it comes to inflation, but 94% of customers still plan to display at least one Christmas tree in their home.