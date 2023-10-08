Deputies arrest assault suspect barricaded inside Spring Valley home after hours-long SWAT standoff

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon is barricaded inside a Spring Valley home on Sunday night, causing an hours-long standoff with SWAT deputies and high law enforcement presence in the area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

While the suspect was holed up at a home on 10235 Madrid Way, deputies asked the public to avoid the area, SDSO wrote on X.

A domestic violence victim was transported to a hospital, according to SDSO Lt. Spock.

The incident was resolved and deputies took the suspect into custody around 10:30 p.m., the department posted on X.

