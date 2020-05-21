death investigation

Death Investigation Underway After Man Found in Barrio Logan Alley

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Nicole Gomez

San Diego police are investigating the death of a man who was found bloodied in an alley in Barrio Logan early Thursday.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1100 S. 28th St. after receiving a report of a man down in an alley with blood coming from his face. There, officers found the man and confirmed he was dead at the scene.

The man, who was only identified as a 44-year-old, appeared to have blunt force trauma to his face, authorities said. As of Thursday morning, the department’s Homicide Unit has not been called while the Medical Examiner’s Office makes a preliminary call.

The San Diego Police Department's Watch Commander said the man was intoxicated and fell and hit his head. The death appears to be an accident, authorities said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

