Deadly Shooting Investigation at Sunset Cliffs

A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting overnight in Point Loma.

Authorities said the violence was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a person was shot and killed near Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. Details on the deceased, such as their name, age and sex, were not immediately disclosed.

Video from the scene showed multiple police units and another vehicle at Sunset Cliffs. It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. San Diego police have not said if any arrests were made in connection to the homicide.