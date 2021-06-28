sunset cliffs

Deadly Shooting Investigation at Sunset Cliffs

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego police respond to the scene of a deadly shooting at Sunset Cliffs on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Sideo.TV

A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting overnight in Point Loma.

Authorities said the violence was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a person was shot and killed near Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. Details on the deceased, such as their name, age and sex, were not immediately disclosed.

Video from the scene showed multiple police units and another vehicle at Sunset Cliffs. It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. San Diego police have not said if any arrests were made in connection to the homicide.

This article tagged under:

sunset cliffsSan DiegoshootingInvestigationHomicide
