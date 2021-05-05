Daytime Full Freeway Closure of SR-94 Begins Saturday

For the second consecutive weekend, Caltrans will close State Route 94 to clean the freeway and provide maintenance to the roadway.

On Saturday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. all lanes of the westbound SR-94 will close from Interstate 805 to downtown San Diego.

Crews will perform maintenance activities that include removing litter, graffiti, and over grown brush as well as repairing potholes, fixing pavement makers and electrical work.

⛔️SR-94 to Downtown San Diego Closed Saturday.⛔️

All WB lanes from I-805 to I-5 to close 5am to 4pm,

Caltrans said motorist traveling to the airport, downtown San Diego, including going to the Padres game, should allow for extra travel time.

Motorists can use the following detours:

Westbound SR-94 Full Freeway Closure from I-805 to I-5: From westbound SR-94, take the southbound I-805 connector ramp, to westbound State Route 54 (SR-54), to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.

Northbound State Route 15 (SR-15) connector to westbound SR-94: Continue northbound on SR-15 to the University Avenue off-ramp, turn left to the southbound SR-15 University Avenue, continue on southbound SR-15 to the northbound I-5 connector ramp to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.