Crews battled brush fire in Bonsall, partial closure of I-15

By NBC 7 Staff

Fire in Bonsall: Quick Facts

  • Location: Interstate 15 at Gopher Canyon Road
  • Size: 3.5 Acres

Firefighters responded to a brush fire that started Thursday in Bonsall, fire officials said.

The fire has been stopped at 3.5 acres, according to CalFire.

It was located on the right-hand shoulder of the Interstate 15, south of Gopher Canyon Road.

As of 1:43 p.m., the outside lane of Northbound I-15 was closed, as well as both directions of Champagne Boulevard, CalFire said.

Crews will continue mopping up for several hours.

What to Do to Prepare For a Wildfire Evacuation in California

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.

