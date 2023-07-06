Crews battled brush fire in Bonsall, partial closure of I-15

Fire in Bonsall: Quick Facts

Location : Interstate 15 at Gopher Canyon Road

: Interstate 15 at Gopher Canyon Road Size: 3.5 Acres

Firefighters responded to a brush fire that started Thursday in Bonsall, fire officials said.

The fire has been stopped at 3.5 acres, according to CalFire.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It was located on the right-hand shoulder of the Interstate 15, south of Gopher Canyon Road.

As of 1:43 p.m., the outside lane of Northbound I-15 was closed, as well as both directions of Champagne Boulevard, CalFire said.

Crews will continue mopping up for several hours.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire on Northbound I-15 South of Gopher Canyon in the community of Deer Springs. The fire is 3 acres with a moderate spread. #GopherFire pic.twitter.com/hlyaqwK5bW — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 6, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.