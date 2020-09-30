San Diego

COVID-19 Exposure at SD City Council Meeting Forces Councilmembers Into Quarantine

By Rafael Avitabile and Bill Feather

Several San Diego city councilmembers and city employees who were present at Tuesday's city council meeting were told to quarantine after the city learned an employee who was at the meeting tested positive for the coronavirus, the city confirmed Wednesday.

"The City has identified and informed every individual who was in proximity of this person to request that they contact their medical provider to schedule a test and self-quarantine for the next two weeks," a spokesperson for Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

Councilmembers Chris Cate, Monica Montgomery, Vivian Moreno and Scott Sherman, and City Clerk Liz Maland all attended the meeting in person.

NBC 7 has reached out to the councilmembers' offices and has not heard back.

Hand sanitizing stations are in place throughout city facilities, as are temperature check stations at entries. Social distancing and face masks are also required, the spokesperson said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

