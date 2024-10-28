County Clerk offering walk-in ‘Halloweddings' on Thursday

The county is offering the opportunity to say "I do" this Halloween by offering no-appointment services.

Those looking to walk down the aisle with their boo will be able to do so at the San Diego Waterfront Park location where there will be walk-in services with Halloween-themed officiants issuing marriage licenses and performing ceremonies.

The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which also offers free parking.

The cost of a public marriage license is $129 and the cost of a civil ceremony is $107, and can be performed in English or Spanish.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“Getting married doesn’t have to be scary expensive. You can have a hauntingly romantic marriage ceremony for you and your boo this Halloween at my San Diego County Clerk office," said the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks.

Appointments are required on all other days at all County Clerk locations. you can schedule an appointment by calling (619) 237-0502.