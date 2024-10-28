Halloween

County Clerk offering walk-in ‘Halloweddings' on Thursday

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The county is offering the opportunity to say "I do" this Halloween by offering no-appointment services.

Those looking to walk down the aisle with their boo will be able to do so at the San Diego Waterfront Park location where there will be walk-in services with Halloween-themed officiants issuing marriage licenses and performing ceremonies.

The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which also offers free parking.

The cost of a public marriage license is $129 and the cost of a civil ceremony is $107, and can be performed in English or Spanish.

“Getting married doesn’t have to be scary expensive. You can have a hauntingly romantic marriage ceremony for you and your boo this Halloween at my San Diego County Clerk office," said the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks.

Appointments are required on all other days at all County Clerk locations. you can schedule an appointment by calling (619) 237-0502. 

