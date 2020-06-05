Cortez Hill Coffee Shop 1st to Model New Initiative to Transform Public Space for Increased Service

A Cortez Hill coffee shop will be the first in San Diego to model transformations in its area's public space to expand its service amid health guidelines and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the first Curbside San Diego Pilot Project, Achilles Coffee Roasters made temporary curbside changes to comply with county orders to keep patrons safe at eateries during the pandemic. The adjustments made by the Ash Street cafe included designated waiting areas, ordering pavement decals and creating a pick-up parking area.

The project offers other small businesses a glimpse at what they can quickly and efficiently do to make improvements with their establishments in order to comply with county guidelines and help them serve more customers.

At Achilles Coffee Roasters, the project designated several waiting areas to have the café work as smoothly as possible. One public space was made for walk-up orders, another was made as a waiting area and a parking spot was repurposed so employees can have take-out orders.

The Curbside San Diego Pilot Project, which was made by Circulate San Diego in partnership with the Downtown San Diego Partnership and Cortez Hill Active Residents Group, is dedicated to repurposing sidewalks, parking spots and streets to get small businesses back up to speed. In doing so, the flow of the economy will better in the county.

Already areas around San Diego County have discussed ways they can expand their services. Little Italy, El Cajon and Escondido-area businesses proposed what they could do in order for such a project to work, and Achilles Coffee Roasters’ experience will offer guidance.