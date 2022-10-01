Cool Weather Ahead for San Diego County

Below-average temperatures west of the San Diego County mountains were forecast Saturday with temperatures a few degrees above average in the mountains and deserts and marine layer low clouds and fog each night and morning this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Satellite imagery from 9 a.m. Saturday was showing widespread low clouds that have filled in the coastal basin and a coastal eddy spinning near Catalina Island.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the western valleys were expected to be in the upper 70s and near the foothills in the lower 80s with lows around 60. Highs in the mountains were expected to be in the lower 80s with lows around 60 and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the upper 90s with lows in the mid-70s.

This weekend near average temperatures thanks to marine layer and weak upper ridge, but deserts still running few degrees above average #CAWX pic.twitter.com/lEea0d7CrY — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected over the mountains Sunday and Monday afternoon. Brief heavy downpours are possible with any thunderstorms that form, the NWS said.

High temperatures were forecast to be 5 to 10 degrees above average through the end of the week. Mostly dry conditions were expected.

No hazardous marine weather was expected through Thursday.