Construction Begins for Midway District's New Homeless Shelter

Construction is now underway for a new homeless shelter that would house up to 150 people in San Diego’s Midway District.

Located near the San Diego County Health and Human Services Complex, the upcoming shelter will provide behavioral health services and other resources once it’s in full motion. While there, residents will have access to hot meals, showers, restrooms, laundry facilities and storage for their belongings.

“The emphasis here is really on those folks like me that are trapped in some form of mental health challenge and really get them the help they need,” said Bob McElroy, CEO of The Alpha Project. “Those are the folks out there that have the toughest time.”

Because of the shelter’s close proximity to the county’s psychiatric hospital, residents will have access to on-site services 24/7.

Upon its completion, the shelter will look like a giant tent, similar to other bridge shelters operated by the Alpha Project. The Lucky Duck Foundation donated the use of the tent while the county provided the land for the shelter and will be in charge of behavioral health and sufficiency services. Meanwhile, the city and San Diego Housing Commission will handle shelter operations and other services.

The project kicked off Tuesday morning and is slated for completion by early July.