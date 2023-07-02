Escondido

Come and get it! Free gas for veterans, military and Honda drivers on Monday in Escondido

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Helpful San Diego Honda Dealers are celebrating the Fourth of July by pumping up free gas for veterans, active and retired military and Honda drivers in Escondido!

If you fall into any of those groups, bring your valid I.D. (or your Honda vehicle) on July 3 and be one of the first 100 drivers to fill up from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Circle K located at 1161 E Valley Pkwy. in Escondido.

The deal is first come first serve.

