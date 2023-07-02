Helpful San Diego Honda Dealers are celebrating the Fourth of July by pumping up free gas for veterans, active and retired military and Honda drivers in Escondido!

If you fall into any of those groups, bring your valid I.D. (or your Honda vehicle) on July 3 and be one of the first 100 drivers to fill up from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Circle K located at 1161 E Valley Pkwy. in Escondido.

The deal is first come first serve.