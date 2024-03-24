Chula Vista

At least 1 dead after fiery crash on I-5 in Chula Vista

By Danielle Smith

The scene after a crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista on March 24, 2024.

At least one person is dead after a fiery freeway crash in Chula Vista on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened on southbound Interstate 5 near Palomar Street at around 5 p.m.

As of 6:05 p.m., all lanes were blocked due to the crash, and traffic was being diverted off at Palomar Street, Caltrans San Diego said in a post on X.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
