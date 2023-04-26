CHP Releases Identity of Knife-Wielding Man Shot By Officer on I-805

The name of the man who was shot after allegedly threatening a CHP officer on Monday morning, snarling Interstate 805 for hours, has been released by the California Highway Patrol, as were the charges he faces.

Jose Murillo Jr., 29, was shot on northbound Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego Monday morning, prompting a full closure of the freeway for hours during the busy morning commute.

On Wednesday, the CHP said that Murillo will face charges of assault with a deadly weapon as well as attempted murder. He is set to be arraigned this afternoon in the downtown San Diego courthouse.

The CHP also said on Monday that it's seeking the public's help in its investigation. Anybody with video or stills of the incident is being asked to contact Investigator Wirth with the CHP's Major Crimes Unit at (858) 944-6300.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

California Highway Patrol said an officer had a vehicle pulled over on I-805 near Imperial Avenue when a Scion pulled up behind his patrol car just before 8 a.m. When the CHP officer approached the Scion to investigate, he said he saw Murillo in the driver's seat and that had a knife. The officer immediately retreated to his patrol car and called dispatch.

Murillo exited his vehicle, still holding the knife, and approached the officer, who was in full uniform and had his lights on, CHP spokesperson Brian Pennings said. The officer tried to give Murillo orders to stop, but he "continued to charge at the officer."

A California Highway Patrol officer fired shots at a man who had a knife, a CHP spokesperson said.

"I personally listened to this on the [police] radio as it was unfolding this morning and he just advised that he saw the suspect had the knife," Pennings said. "That's when the officer strategically decided to retreat."

That's when the officer, a five-and-a-half-year veteran of the force, fired multiple shots at the knife-wielding Murillo, Pennings said. The man was struck multiple times and his "forward progress was stopped."

Murillo was disarmed and officers treated the man's injuries until paramedics arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.

The incident was under investigation for several hours, prompting CHP to detour drivers off the freeway at Imperial Avenue. Some lanes were reopened just after 12 p.m. but traffic delays were still expected. One woman told NBC 7 her typically 25-minute commute took two hours on Monday.

"We have to make sure there are no rounds that are missing. We have to make sure to account for all shots that were fired. All the casings all the rounds, all the evidence that is out there," Pennings said as to why the freeway was closed for so long.

CHP does not have a body-worn camera program. Although there are some trial programs, it was not clear if the officer involved was wearing any cameras, Pennings said.

It remains unclear why Murillo pulled up behind the officer in the first place.

"We would like to know the answer to that question and we hopefully will determine that," Pennings said. "We have no idea why he did what he did."

San Diego police was ready to investigate the incident but because the freeway was on state property, CHP will be handling the investigation.

A San Diego police watch commander had originally said a pursuit was involved ahead of the shooting but there was no pursuit.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.