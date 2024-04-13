Child neglect investigation ongoing after 3 juveniles hospitalized: Oceanside police

Oceanside Police have opened a child neglect investigation after three juveniles were found along S The Strand just after 4 p.m. Friday by Oceanside lifeguards.

Three juveniles were transported by paramedics to an area hospital after being evaluated at the scene.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene early Friday evening and observed a half-dozen officers on various portions of the property along with what appeared to be at least two people speaking with officers.

Oceanside police lieutenant Marco Mendoza confirmed to NBC 7 that officers had detained three adults at the scene, identifying them as the children's parents as well as an uncle.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, no arrests had been made, however, Mendoza confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing news story.