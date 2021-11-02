Burglar Heads Back to Lockup After Manhunt

State and federal officers captured a man Tuesday who fled a Barrio Logan halfway house last week, authorities said.

Investigators with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Antunez Jr., 28, without incident in Mission Valley shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to CDCR public affairs.

Antunez walked away from a Male Community Re-entry Program work-release facility in the 2700 block of Boston Avenue on Friday night after removing his required body-worn GPS device, the state corrections agency reported.

Antunez will be admitted to R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa while the San Diego County District Attorney's Office reviews the possibility of filing escape charges, officials said.

Antunez was incarcerated in August to serve a two-year term for burglary and was transferred to the MCRP facility last month. Prior to his alleged escape, he had been scheduled to be released to county supervision in March.

The state work-release program allows eligible prison inmates to serve the end of their sentences in a reentry center and provides them with services to help them transition successfully from custody to the community at large.