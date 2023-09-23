Miramar

Brush fire halted on I-15 near Miramar Road in San Diego

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but MCAS Miramar said that the fire was not airshow related

By Renee Schmiedeberg and Danielle Smith

Firefighters knocked down a 1.5-acre brush fire on I-15 near Miramar Road within in an hour after eruption on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Video of the fire shows thick black smoke rising from the area.

Firefighters with San Diego Fire and Miramar Fire Department are still at the scene cleaning up. SDFD advised the public to use caution in the area.

The flames started while the Miramar Air Show was taking place nearby at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but MCAS Miramar said that the fire was not airshow related in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The exact location of the fire is not yet known. No other information was available.

This is a developing story. NBC 7's digital team is working to update this story with more information as it arrives.

