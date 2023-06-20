Brush fire cleanup closes all lanes of westbound I-8 at El Cajon Blvd

All lanes of westbound Interstate 8 at El Cajon Boulevard are closed as fire crews clean up a mess left behind by a small brush fire that was extinguished along the freeway.

The fire was reported in the brush on the south side of the freeway near homes at around 2:40 p.m. Caltrans had three lanes of the freeway blocked at first, but extended the closure to all westbound lanes at around 3 p.m.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the fire and saw hand crews in the burn area spraying down the fire line with hoses. The flames were nearly extinguished by around 3 p.m.

NBC 7's live traffic map showed traffic backed up on the freeway east to N. 2nd Street as of 3:45 p.m. Follow live traffic alerts here.

This story will be updated as the traffic situation changes.