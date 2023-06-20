Brush Fire Burning in Remote East County

A fire that started shortly before noon near Live Oak Springs has spread to 30 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Blackwood Fire, which is burning in grass and brush, is being driven by the wind and is threatening five structures near Black Wood and Old Mine roads, not far from the Manzanita Tribal Office. A representative from San Diego Gas & Electric said the winds were blowing west-southwest, with gusts approaching 25 mph.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are aiding in evacuations, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, which is just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, is being spread at a moderate rate, per Cal Fire, and is located in part beneath some towering wind turbines, according to Thomas Shoots from Cal Fire.