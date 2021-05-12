Spread of 30-Acre Brush Fire Along Eastbound I-8 in Lakeside Area Stopped

Cal Fire San Diego has stopped the spread of a 30-acre brush fire reported along eastbound Interstate 8 in the Lakeside area.
The Coches fire quickly grew to 30 acres on Wednesday as Cal Fire said there is was a moderate rate of spread. By 5 p.m., the spread of the fire was stopped and Cal Fire reported a 5% containment.
Heavy smoke was seen in the area and I-8 did not shut down to traffic.
The fire was spreading east along I-8 towards Los Coches Road, officials said.
Evacuation warnings were in the area. Those who wished to evacuate can head to W.D. Hall Elementary in El Cajon, Cal Fire said.
SkyRanger 7 was overhead as multiple aircraft were seen making water drops as the fire was on a mountainside. Firefighters were also seen at the scene with hoses.
No structures were damaged or destroyed.
No other information was available.
