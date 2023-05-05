Boy, 11, Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Car While Riding Bike in Jamacha

An 11-year-old boy suffered a fractured left femur and tibia when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra after stepping into a traffic lane Thursday in the Jamacha/Lomita neighborhood in Southeastern San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of Woodrow Avenue where they learned the boy was riding his bicycle south when he crossed over the northbound lane and rode onto the sidewalk, before turning back and stepping into the lane, said Officer Robert Heims.

The Hyundai Elantra struck him when he stepped onto Woodrow Avenue, Heims said.

The 37-year-old woman driving the Hyundai Elantra was not injured, Heims said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.