1 dead, 6 injured after crash involving multiple motorcycles near Borrego Springs

One person is dead and six others are injured after several motorcycles were involved in a crash near Borrego Springs on Friday night, officials said.

The collision happened on State Route 78 near Borrego Springs Road around 8:40 p.m.

At least three motorcycles and a vehicle were involved in the crash, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Capt. Mike Cornette with Cal Fire said that one adult was killed. Another adult was airlifted to a hospital with moderate injuries and a juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Four others declined treatment and were described as adults, Cornette said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.