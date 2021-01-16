Border Patrol Agents Find Illegal Marijuana Grow During Arrest Warrant

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered an illegal marijuana grow during an arrest warrant related to a maritime smuggling investigation on Wednesday in Perris.

Three men were arrested and found with 481 marijuana plants and $5,000 in U.S. currency.

The man was sought out for illegal reentry after having been deported and was suspected to be involved with maritime smuggling, according to a press release from the U.S. Border Patrol.

Border patrol agents followed the man who led them through an illegal marijuana growing operation where he worked, along with two other men.

All three men were suspected of being in the country illegally and were arrested, meanwhile the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department seized the marijuana and currency, the press release stated.

“Agents never know what they are going to encounter in the performance of their duties,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, “Criminals involved in smuggling activity are solely motivated by profit and often conspire in a wide range of illegal activity as illustrated by this encounter.”