San Diego International Airport

Body of U.S. Army soldier returned home to San Diego

Perrin "Spike" Shaw died suddenly June 11 in his barracks in South Korea, according to his family.

By Joe Little

Flag-draped casket carried off an airplane
Perrin Shaw Family

The body of a U.S. Army soldier returned home to San Diego Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. 1st Class Perrin “Spike” Shaw died June 11 in his barracks in South Korea.

“He was a really good man,” said Shaw’s father, Pete Shaw.

Pete Shaw said the military hasn’t figured out how his son died, but suspected it was cardiac arrest. He recalled getting the call from his older son earlier this month.

“He called and I could hear him crying,” Pete Shaw said while looking down. “I couldn’t grasp that. ‘What do you mean?’”

Sgt. Shaw was stationed overseas in South Korea. His wife and sons live in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“Had three boys: 11, 9, and 7. Loved them dearly,” said the elder Shaw. “They miss him dearly right now.”

Sgt. Shaw’s body was flown home Tuesday afternoon. He will be buried in Miramar National Cemetery July 7.

“I see his picture on my phone and every time I open it I tell him I love him,” Pete Shaw said quietly. “I’m going to miss him. I already do.”

