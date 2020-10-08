Chula Vista

Body Found Alongside I-5 in Chula Vista

By City News Service

A body was found Thursday alongside Interstate 5 near the mouth of the Sweetwater River.

The discovery in a brushy area just west of the freeway at E Street in Chula Vista was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The death did not appear suspicious, Chula Vista police Lt. John English said. A toxicology report is underway to determine if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the death.

California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said the body was identified as a 63-year-old man. He did not release the deceased's name.

The fatality prompted a closure of the onramp from E Street to southbound I-5 until further notice, Caltrans advised.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

