Bob Melvin Returns To Padres Dugout For Series Finale Against Arizona

On June 11th, it was announced that San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin would be out indefinitely due to Covid protocols.

At the time, the Padres offered no specifics on a return date for the 60 year-old Melvin.

After missing the past 11 games, Melvin will return to the dugout as Padres manager Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Melvin did his normal pregame media session in the dugout late Wednesday morning, ahead of the 1:10pm start time.

Among the topics covered in Melvin's pregame session was the status of Manny Machado, who has missed the past 2 games after injuring his ankle in Sundays game at Colorado.

“He’s not on the IL, and I don’t foresee that happening here in the next few days,” said Melvin when asked about Machado's status.

The Padres went 6-5 in the games Melvin missed. Entering play Wednesday, the Padres are 43-27 tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.