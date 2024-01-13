Aztecs winning streak (and possibly stay in Top 25) ends in The Pit

Some teams are really good when they're the favorites. Others are tough when they're being overlooked and have that proverbial chip on their shoulder. It's one of those odd sports things that's hard to explain.

For whatever reason, the 2023-24 San Diego State men's basketball team seems to be the latter.

The 19th-ranked Aztecs suffered their third, and by far their most lopsided, loss of the year with an 88-70 at The Pit in New Mexico. SDSU just returned to the national rankings on Monday and this result follows an interesting trend of them with a number to their left of their name.

San Diego State has been ranked three different times this year. As a Top 25 team they have a 2-3 record. When they don't have a spot in the Top 25 they're 12-0, including a win at national powerhouse Gonzaga.

On Saturday the Aztecs just kind of had one of "those days." Senior Jaedon LeDee, an All-American candidate, got constant attention and while he had a team-high 15 points it was well below his season average. If there's a positive it's the continued emergence of Miles Byrd. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 13 points in 19 minutes and continues to earn more and more playing time, adding to San Diego's State's already solid depth.

But, in that building the Lobos are always hard to beat. Senior guard Jaelen House went bonkers with 26 points, five assists and only one turnover.

The Aztecs had won seven straight when they went to Albuquerque. They try to start a new winning streak on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena against Nevada.