Aztecs Win 20th Game, Pad NCAA Tournament Resume in Blowout of UNLV

The final margin of victory was 11 points. It was not an accurate indicator of how much better San Diego State was than UNLV on Saturday afternoon.

The Aztecs raced out to a 20-point lead at halftime and were up by as many as 23 late in the 2nd half before taking their foot off the gas (which I'm sure head coach Brian Dutcher was not thrilled with) in an 82-71 win over the Rebels. It was SDSU's 20th win of the year, giving them at least 20 wins in all six seasons under Dutch.

Senior forward Keshad Johnson was hot early, scoring 12 points in the 1st half and finishing with 14. Senior guard Matt Bradley was steady and consistent, scoring eight in the 1st half and nine in the 2nd half. But senior guard Adam Seiko was shooting the lights out, going 6-for-10 from 3-point range for an 18-point outing that pushed his season 3-point average to 50%, good for 10th in the entire nation.

The Aztecs sweep the season series from Las Vegas and move to 20-5 on the year. With five games left in the regular season they hold a 1-game lead on Nevada for the Mountain West Conference regular season title. Their next outing will be on Wednesday night when they head to Central California to face Fresno State.

Currently ranked in the Top-25 in both major polls, as well as being a Top-25 team in the NET and KenPom rankings, it's looking like a certainty that the Aztecs will once again be in the NCAA Tournament even if they don't win the automatic spot that goes to the MWC Tournament champion.